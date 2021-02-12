AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.08. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

