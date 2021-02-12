AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,336 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 143,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

