AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 20,236 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,236 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

