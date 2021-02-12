AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 5,788 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.10 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.