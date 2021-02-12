AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.