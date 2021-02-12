AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) were up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $44.31. Approximately 279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. owned 1.80% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.