Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

