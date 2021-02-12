Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 529,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. Adyen has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

