Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.20

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and traded as low as $25.20. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 11,706 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

There is no company description available for Aegon NV.

