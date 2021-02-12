Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Trading Down 2.1%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. 36,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 46,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

