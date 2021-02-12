Aeon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,149.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Aeon has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $16,149.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aeon has traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.22 or 0.00422844 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

