Aeorema Communications plc (AEO.L) (LON:AEO) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Aeorema Communications plc (AEO.L) (LON:AEO)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.98 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). Approximately 31,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 11,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 million and a P/E ratio of -12.73.

About Aeorema Communications plc (AEO.L) (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications plc (AEO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications plc (AEO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.