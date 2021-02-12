Aequi Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARBG) Shares Down 0.3%

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 80,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 71,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

About Aequi Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.