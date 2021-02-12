Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Stock Price Up 74.2%

Shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) rose 74.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 3,315,278 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 624% from the average daily volume of 458,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.77, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of C$26.30 million and a P/E ratio of -7.05.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistita, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

