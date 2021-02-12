AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,504 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.77% of AerCap worth $46,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -168.65 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

