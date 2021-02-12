AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of AerCap worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,501,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,285,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AerCap by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,198 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

AER opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -168.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

