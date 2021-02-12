Aeron Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 87.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $159,014.17 and $75,624.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.92 or 0.01109014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00057698 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.92 or 0.05736564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00027406 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019470 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00035829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

