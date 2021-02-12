AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AeroVironment worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 44.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 110,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,593 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 78,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 73,723 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,652. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

