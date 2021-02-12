Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading 6.2% Higher

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. 142,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 173,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $153.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.92.
About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.
