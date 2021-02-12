Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.06. Affimed posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFMD. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Affimed by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Affimed by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Affimed by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $539.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.81.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

