Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.01 and last traded at $125.89. Approximately 4,882,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,810,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

