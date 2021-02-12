AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.14

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $7.21. AGC shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 2,287 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

About AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.