AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the January 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGMH opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. AGM Group has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients.

