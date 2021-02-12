Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Trading Down 6.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $85.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines traded as low as $65.63 and last traded at $66.68. Approximately 3,598,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 1,319,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.01.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after acquiring an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,976,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after buying an additional 230,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,094,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,318,000 after buying an additional 53,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

