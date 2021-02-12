AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Up 19.4%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares shot up 19.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.91. 19,379,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 19,537,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University.

