Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €2.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) has been given a €2.20 ($2.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 54.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.88) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.31 ($3.90).

EPA:AF opened at €4.82 ($5.67) on Friday. Air France-KLM SA has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.10.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

