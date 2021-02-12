Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $20,040,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,490. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.75 and a 200 day moving average of $283.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

