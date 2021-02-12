Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Shares of APD stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,490. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

