Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $57,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $257.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.67.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

