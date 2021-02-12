AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.42. AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 25,568 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of C$11.63 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

About AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ)

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

