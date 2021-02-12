Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Akroma has a total market cap of $9,108.46 and approximately $13.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.08 or 0.03897374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00024576 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

