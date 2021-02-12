Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akumin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Akumin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of AKU opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akumin stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.