Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 52.8% in January

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the January 14th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Akumin stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. Akumin accounts for 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of AKU opened at $3.20 on Friday. Akumin has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

