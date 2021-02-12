Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.21

Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:AAEV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.21 and traded as low as $98.00. Albion Enterprise VCT shares last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 6,617 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £68.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $2.70. Albion Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and later stage investments. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. It seeks to invest in the technology companies with the focus on software, pharmaceutical services and leisure sector.

