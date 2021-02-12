Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund (LON:AEFS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $82.00

Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (LON:AEFS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and traded as low as $82.00. Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 10,334 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.44.

About Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund (LON:AEFS)

Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Oriel Asset Management LLP. It is managed by Alcentra Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. It primarily invests in floating rate secured loans or high-yield bonds that are issued by corporate entities and are rated below investment grade.

