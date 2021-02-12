Alchemy Pay Hits Market Cap of $16.02 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 60.7% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00304564 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00100535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000832 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

