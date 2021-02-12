Alexander J. Denner Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ITRM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 62,106,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,741,703. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). Research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

