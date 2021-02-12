Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

