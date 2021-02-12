Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $131,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

