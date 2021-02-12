Algorand Price Up 107.3% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $2.13 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 107.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,758,348 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

