Alias (ALIAS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $394.00

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Alias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Alias has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $394.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alias has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.00351116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002289 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015784 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Alias Profile

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars.

