Alias (ALIAS) Price Down 35.3% Over Last Week

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 59.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Alias coin can now be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alias has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alias has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $1,984.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.00359258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015633 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009692 BTC.

About Alias

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

