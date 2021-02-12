Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $269.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,135,443. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $729.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average of $268.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

