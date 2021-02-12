Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.48. The stock had a trading volume of 284,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,135,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.