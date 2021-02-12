Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($4.55) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.55) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.93. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $832,000.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

