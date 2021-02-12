Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the January 14th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.22% of Alimera Sciences worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

