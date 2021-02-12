ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Price Down 6.3%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.33. 510,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 126,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALJ Regional stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 235.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.97% of ALJ Regional worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

