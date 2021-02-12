All Sports Market Capitalization Tops $7.25 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. All Sports has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $107,753.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. One All Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.77 or 0.01104089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006425 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.64 or 0.05754321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00019832 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000193 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.