Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading 6.2% Higher

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.50. 1,211,137 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 721,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $826.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

