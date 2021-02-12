Allianz SE (ALV.F) (ALV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA: ALV) recently:

2/5/2021 – Allianz SE (ALV.F) was given a new €239.00 ($281.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Allianz SE (ALV.F) was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Allianz SE (ALV.F) was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Allianz SE (ALV.F) was given a new €239.00 ($281.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Allianz SE (ALV.F) was given a new €224.00 ($263.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Allianz SE (ALV.F) was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Allianz SE (ALV.F) was given a new €224.00 ($263.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €196.54 ($231.22) on Friday. Allianz SE has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €198.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €184.30.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

